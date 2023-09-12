People are also reading…
AM wheat prices are sitting nearer the overnight lows with 3 to 4 cent losses in Chicago and 2 to 4 cent losses in KC. Spring wheats traded mostly higher overnight, and are currently up 2 to 2 ½ cents. Wheat futures fell by double digits to start the week, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Another new contract low in December Chicago wheat at 579 ¼. KWZ was sideways overnight and MWZ was 2-sided but favored the upside for most of the session, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.