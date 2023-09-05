People are also reading…
AM wheat quotes are within 5c on both sides of UNCH after the extended weekend. Wheat prices weakened into the 3-day weekend. CBT SRW settled 5 ½ to 7 ¼ cents lower on the day, ending the week 26 ¼ cents lower in the Dec contract. Preliminary open interest showed net new selling on Friday, rising 5,908 contracts, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Wheat is mixed this morning with KC slightly lower and Chicago & Mpls slightly higher. ABARE estimates Australia’s 2023/2024 wheat crop at 25.4 mmt, down 800 tmt from its previous estimate and down 36% from 2022/2023. The USDA is at 29 mmt, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.