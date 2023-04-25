Related to this story

“The wheat market got hit hard today,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Poland agreed to lift a ban on Ukrainian grain transit throu…

About 50% of the winter wheat crop is in drought conditions, up one point from last week. Further, 45% of Kansas is in exceptional drought con…

While, Brazil’s wheat crop is seen at record, it still won’t be enough to meet domestic demand, according to StoneX. Brazilian farmers will ha…

“With tight US and global wheat supplies and poor weather and drought in the US, the fundamental picture should have prices higher than they a…

Uncertainty still surrounds the Ukraine export corridor. Russian and UN officials will reportedly meet to discuss this next week, according to…