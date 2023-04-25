Wheat continues to trend lower as the market looks for support, CHS Hedging said. “Ukrainian wheat production is expected to fall nearly 40% with exports falling an estimated 6mmt from the current marketing year.”
“As cheap as wheat is, it’s hard to imagine prices going much lower but the market needs an upside catalyst and some help from its sister markets,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said.
