Wheat showed gains across the board today following corn and beans despite wheat exports continuing to be the slowest pace in the last 20 years, said Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging.
New crop (2023/24) wheat export sales have picked up in recent weeks but are at their lowest level over the past decade for this timeframe. Market attention will remain focused on the future of the Black Sea grain deal and global demand. CIH’s Margin Watch said today.
On the weather front, The Hightower Report said today, “While recent precipitation slightly improved extreme drought conditions in some week growing areas, the drought remains definitively intact.”