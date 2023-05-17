People are also reading…
“Wheat prices struggled, with supportive tour results for KC HRW, and bearish price action in the other two classes,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Sharp declines in corn added to the pressure. July KC ended up reversing lower on the day after respectable gains early in the session.”
“The extension of the BSGI will likely have more impact on wheat than other commodities as Ukraine’s wheat crop will be harvested starting in July,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Despite Ukraine’s wheat production forecast at 10 mmt, less than half from just 4 years ago, combined Ukraine/Russian wheat exports represent 26.5% of the global trade.”