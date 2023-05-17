Related to this story

Wheat

“Chicago and KC wheat closed lower through the curve and Mpls showed a little bit of strength but gains were capped,” Nick Paumen, with CHS He…

Wheat

“Wheat is down again to start but has been up and down this week, as traders are unsure what to make of the situation in the Black Sea,” CHS H…

Wheat

The wheat tour continues through Kansas, “where the driest conditions have been,” CHS Hedging said. “The HRW Quality Tour released their first…

Wheat

The outlook if for higher trade, getting support from the lower HRW production estimate by the USDA and no deal being made yet for Ukraine gra…

Wheat

“Despite negotiations, there currently has been no resolution to the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is set to expire in a …