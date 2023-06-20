The wheat markets were mixed, with the hard wheat markets lower on the expanding harvest and profit taking. Chicago wheat finished higher for the third straight day, said Patti Ulrich of CHS Hedging. Weekly Crop Ratings were at 38% Good/Excellent, unchanged. Harvested wheat was 15% vs. the 5-year average of 20%.
Russia’s spring wheat areas and northern Europe remain in need of rains, while in Canada parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan received heavy rains over the weekend, The Grain Market Insider said.
