Wheat was higher at the close across all three wheat markets, with a sharply higher dollar, technical short-covering, and a smaller estimate for Australia’s wheat crop, Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging said today.
Chicago wheat futures fell throughout the last half of August toward new contract lows as nearly all geopolitical and South American risk premium has seemingly been removed from the market. The entire wheat complex has been sensitive to currency changes as the U.S. dollar has climbed over the past 6 weeks, CIH said in its monthly Wheat Margin Watch update released today.