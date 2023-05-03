“Wheat supplies remain heavy in other Northern Hemisphere markets and rain returned to the U.S. Central Plains,” CIH said. “The European Commission increased its wheat ending stocks forecast to 19.6 MMT.”
“Private estimates have the Oklahoma winter wheat crop at 54.3 million bushels and an average yield of 24.6 bu due to the severe drought that has damaged the crop,” CHS Hedging said.
