“The President of Turkey is expected to meet with Vladimir Putin next week to discuss the grain deal with hopes Russia will agree to renew it,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Russia is currently harvesting their wheat crop which is estimated at a huge 85.0 mmt for 23/24 and will likely be big enough for them to maintain their hold on world wheat exports again.”
“Weak demand and fund selling” were to blame for rough trade among wheat markets today, CHS Hedging said. “Soft wheat exports out of the European Union for 2023/24 have totaled 4.49 MMT as of August 27.”
