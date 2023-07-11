People are also reading…
Wheat found some strength today with the news of Russia bombing the Odessa ports and possible harvest issues with the winter wheat, says Jessica Friel of CHS Hedging. “There are reports of damage to the winter wheat crop due to the heavy rains that have delayed harvest including, disease, hail, and high winds,” she says.
The wheat market has not shown bullish sensitivity to the increased threat of restricted supply from the Black Sea, The Hightower Report said today. However, the wheat market mostly waffled within the prior six-days trading range today in large part because of the surprisingly narrow trading ranges in corn.