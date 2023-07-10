People are also reading…
“Wheat had a strong showing in the export inspections with the largest total of the marketing year,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “Despite that the wheat complex was quiet and mildly bearish… Wheat export inspections for the week were strong at 419,134 beating out the top end of the trade estimate range of 200,000-400,000 MT.”
“Winter wheat harvest is expected to have reached 50%, while ratings are expected to be steady, perhaps slightly higher,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “My spring wheat forecast is 470 mln bu., in line with the average trade est. and down from 482 mln year ago.”