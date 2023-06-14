People are also reading…
“Wheat traded lower on lack of demand and bouts of profit taking, despite solid weakness in the US$,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “KC was under pressure from more rain in the forecast for SW Kansas and parts of Missouri… The spring wheat crop is said to have been getting pushed along from the recent hot/dry conditions across parts of the Northern Plains.”
“Export sales tomorrow are expected to range from 8 – 16 mln bu.,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The US share in global agricultural trade is expected to resume its long term downward trend in the 2023/24 MY with wheat at a record low of just below 10%.”