The wheat markets sold off today, following the corn market lower, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging.
The Hightower Report today also says that a large portion of the pressure on wheat prices came from additional and significant overnight declines in corn and soybeans. Additional pressure on wheat prices came from the potential for improvement in the EU wheat crop following a precipitation event.
“However, the prospects of precipitation in the U.S. forecasts and ongoing negative export demand expectations gave the bear camp a list of themes,” the report said.
