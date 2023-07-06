People are also reading…
“MPLS and KC wheat traded both sides of unchanged today and their closes didn’t stray far from yesterday’s,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago on the other hand, gapped a slight ¼ cent lower overnight and ended with double digit losses by the close.”
“US spring wheat areas in drought rose 4% to 19%, while winter wheat areas in drought fell 1% to 54%,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Export sales tomorrow expected to range from 5 – 15 mln bu.”