People are also reading…
Wheat was mixed today with Chicago two-sided, KC weaker, and Mpls showing the biggest losses on big deliveries, according to Phyllis Nystrom of CHS Hedging.
USDA reported 329,141 MT of wheat was sold for export during the week that ended 8/24. That was down from 405k MT LW and was 34% lower yr/yr. The trade was looking for between 250,000 MT and 700,000 MT ahead of the report. By class, SRW and HRS led the sales with 59% and 45% respectively, according the Hightower Report.