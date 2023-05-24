People are also reading…
“KC futures led the wheat complex lower today,” Total Farm Marketing said. “While most of the Midwest looks drier for the next 10 days or so, parts of Oklahoma and Texas are getting good moisture. Though this moisture is perceived largely as negative, it may be too little too late to help the crop, and there is some concern that it may cause some quality issues.”
“China has begun to make a switch to wheat in their feed rations due to cheap wheat import values,” Jessica Friel, with CHS Hedging, said. “The wheat has begun replacing both corn and any soybean meal in many parts of China. With prices so much lower, some mills have replaced as much as 50% of the corn with wheat.”