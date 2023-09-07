People are also reading…
“There are improved chances for rain in the southern Plains and Argentina has gotten some needed rain for their eastern and central wheat growing areas,” Phyllis Nystrom, with CHS Hedging, said. “HRW areas have a chance for needed rain Saturday through Tuesday.”
“Adding to the negative tone to the wheat markets, Matif wheat futures were lower again on slow EU and U.S. exports record setting Russian export pace,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Although, the U.S. recently sold South Korea 88k mt of milling wheat for their flour mills for November/December shipment.”