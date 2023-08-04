Export Sales data from the week that ended 7/27 included 421,282 MT of 23/24 wheat bookings. That was near the top end of the expected range, led by sales to Mexico, Philippines, and Taiwan. China was reported at 138.5k MT for the week, though 136k were switched from unknown. Over half of the bookings were HRS, leaving the spring wheat commitments at 34% of the total 5.84 MMT, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Sep soybeans down 5 ¾ to up 15 ¼ overnight.. Nov beans moved back above their 200 day moving average, following the wave of commodity buying this morning. Demand is still steady, but SU/SX was down 4 ¼ to 52 ½ overnight, according to Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: E-Mini S&P 500 Sep futures are down 0.04% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.02%. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.11%, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.36% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.37%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.23% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.10%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.15%, EUR/USD was up 0.23% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: Sep WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.26 (0.32%), and Sep gasoline is up 1.39%.