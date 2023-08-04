Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Early Friday action has wheats down by double digits, and near UNCH for the week’s net move. Afternoon strength pulled the KC wheat market off…

Wheat

“All 3 classes of wheat, plus Paris Milling Wheat, traded sharply lower today,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market seemed to igno…

Wheat

“Wheat was higher overnight after a new round of Russian attacks hit Danube River terminals in Ukraine. However, this was not enough to sustai…

Wheat

Wheat markets drifted lower as grain continues to move despite the missile strikes in the Black Sea.

Wheat

Sep KC wheat up 1 ¾ to 17 ¾ overnight. Sep KC is back under its 200 day moving average, as news points to grain continuing to find a way out o…