“Wheat futures are trading lower, along with other grains, this morning, although the selling is slowing down as we near the June lows,” CHS Hedging said.
"Despite support from the anticipated end of the Black Sea grain deal next month, Ukraine is now expected to raise a wheat crop as high as 24.4 mmt compared to estimates ranging between 16 to 18 mmt," Total Farm Marketing said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.