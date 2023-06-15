People are also reading…
“The wheat market traded higher on weakness in the US dollar and spillover action in the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from a bout of short covering and ongoing dryness in Europe (there are chances for rain next week).”
“Export sales at 6 mln bu. were below expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD commitments at 145 mln bu. are down 18% from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 6.5%. Commitments represent 20% of the USDA forecast, below the historical average of 23%.”