India may import wheat for the first time since 2017, but is currently in talks with Russia on the imports, CHS Hedging said. “Russian wheat remains the cheapest source of wheat.”
“All three wheat products are lower after a lack of activity in the Black Sea region last night,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The progression of U.S. harvest is also weighing on prices.”
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.