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“Prices range from 1-10 cents lower with CGO and KC the downside leaders. CGO Dec-26 is off 9½ cents at $6.60 ½, slipping to a fresh 2 ½ month low with next support at the August low near $6.45. December 26 KC is 8 cents lower at $7.05, still holding above this week’s low at $7.03 ¼. December 26 MIAX is down a penny at $6.85. Wheat offers from ports in Romania and Bulgaria have jumped to three-year highs this week as Russian drone attacks have damage or sunk vessels in their coastal waters. Western Australia production is expected to reach 10.9 mmt, up from last month’s forecast of 10 mmt, however below YA harvest at 13.3 mmt. U.S. WW acres in drought held steady at 53%, while spring wheat acres in drought fell 1% to 38%. Export sales are expected to range from 10-20 mil. bu.” Soderberg said.