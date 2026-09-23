“Prices ranged from $.07 to $.10 lower, recovering to close off session lows. All 3 classes violating support at their 50-day MA intraday, while MIAX close below the technical level. CGO Dec-26 was down $.08 ¾ at $7.08 ½, KC Dec-26 was $.09 ½ lower at $7.71 ¾ while Dec-26 MIAX was $.07 ½ lower at $7.28 ¾. Russian and Ukrainian forces continue military strikes on port infrastructure and cargo vessels despite hopes for a peaceful solution after President Trump met with Ukraine President Zelenskyy in NY yesterday,” pointed out Mark Bowman with ADM Investor Services.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
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