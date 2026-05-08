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“Wheat futures are slightly higher this morning as the market looks to stabilize following recent losses,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In July contracts, Chicago wheat is up 1/4 cent at $6.12-1/2, Kansas City is 2 cents higher at $6.69-1/2, and Minneapolis spring wheat is up 2 cents at $6.75-3/4. Market participants continue to closely monitor weather across the drought-stricken U.S. wheat belt, where this week’s rainfall missed some of the driest areas. Analysts also noted that precipitation may have arrived too late or in insufficient amounts to prevent crop damage in parts of the region.”