“Prices were steady to $.04 lower across the 3 classes closing roughly $.15 off session highs. CGO Sept-26 was unchanged at $6.52 ¾, KC Sept-26 is $.00 ¼ lower at $7.20 ½ while MIAX Sept-26 was down $.03 ¾ at $6.69 ¼. The USDA took a very measured approach in lowering Ukraine/Russia exports only 2.5 mmt, largely offset by Canada and Kazakhstan up 1 mmt each. As expected, no changes to the US 26/27 exports despite being down by over 30% YOY. A German association of farm coop’s, DRV, lowered their 26/27 wheat production forecast by 1.5 mmt to 20.55 mmt given this summer’s heatwave and drought. Export sales at 9 mil. bu. were at the low end of expectations. YTD commitments at 275 mil. are down 32% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 15%. Stocks among global exporters rose to 17.8% of usage for the 25/26 MY, up from 17.2% in July, while 26/27 rose to 15.5%, up from 14.8%. These higher stocks directly attributed to building inventories in Russia and Ukraine due to the logistical issues,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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