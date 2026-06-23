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“Wheat is mixed to start the day with July Chicago wheat up 1/2 cent to $5.98, KC wheat down 2-1/2 cents to $6.31, and Minn wheat down 1-1/2 cents to $6.11-1/4,” Total Farm Marketing said. “If a peace agreement with Iran is successful, wheat prices could fall further as they likely still hold some war premium. Winter wheat crop conditions are abysmal at 26% good to excellent, down another point from last week. 40% of the winter wheat is harvested which is up from 25% last week. Spring wheat conditions are better at 54% good to excellent.”