“Prices were $.09 to $.18 lower today with all 3 classes trading to fresh 3-month lows. CGO Dec-26 was $.15 lower at $6.28 ¼, Dec-26 KC was off $.18 at $6.73 while Dec-26 MIAX was down $.10 ¼ at $6.51 ½. Wheat was the downside leader as war premium was extracted from global prices after Ukraine President Zelensky stated he would accept a peace deal that freezes front lines as a ‘real way to end this war.’ After yesterday’s close we had the MM short position in CGO wheat back up to 43k contracts, the largest in 3 months, perhaps pushing 50k with today’s selling," stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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