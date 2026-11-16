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The Hightower Report said, “Light pressure on the wheat market this morning as it has been confirmed that Trump/Xi/Putin will meet late this week in China for trilateral talks. Ukraine was not included but no doubt the Black Sea conflict and how to solve it will be the major issue discussed and that is keeping buyers cautious.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “U.S. wheat export sales for the week ending November 5 came in well below analyst expectations. Meanwhile, larger-than-expected crops in Australia and Argentina are expected to add new supply to the global market in the coming months, with competitively priced Argentine wheat adding further pressure.”