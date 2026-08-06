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The Hightower Report said, “Intraday rallies in wheat this week have not been able to carry as Black Sea prices sink due to burgeoning port supplies in Ukraine and Russia. Russia attacked a wheat ship at Ukraine’s Odessa port overnight and Ukraine continues to look for alternative export routes but options are limited.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Russian wheat prices fell by between 8 and 14.5% since July do to export disruptions from the war with Ukraine. Ukraine is now turning to alternate grain export routes as Russia continues to block ports in the Black Sea.”