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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices range from $.15-$.21 higher while all 3 classes are well off session highs. CGO Sept-26 is up $.18 ½ at $6.79 ¼, KC Sept-26 is $.20 ½ higher at $7.46, while MIAX Sept-26 is up $.14 at $7.19. Russia reportedly struck a dry-cargo vessel near the Ukrainian port of Pivdennyi and 2 more near Odesa. Ukrainian drones struck a major Russian grain export terminal near the Kerch Strait causing “significant damage.” No end in sight as both sides continue to target grain storage, infrastructure and vessels.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Russia has reportedly considered placing military personnel and weapons aboard commercial vessels to deter further attacks and ensure safe passage, while three major Black Sea grain terminals have also restricted grain intake, adding to concerns over export flows.”