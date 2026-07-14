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“Wheat is trading lower this morning along with the rest of the grain complex,” Total Farm Marketing said. “September Chicago wheat is down 5 cents to $6.30-1/4, KC wheat is down 5-3/4 cents to $6.60-1/2, and Minn wheat is down 2-3/4 cents to $6.50-1/2. Spring wheat crop ratings improved by one point to 58% good to excellent. 72% of the spring wheat crop is headed which is on par with the 5-year average. 67% of the winter wheat crop is now harvested which is ahead of the average pace.”