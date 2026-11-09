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The Hightower Report said, “The bearish trend in wheat continues ahead of the midweek Black Sea peace talks in Abu Dhabi between Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. While a full-scale peace agreement isn’t expected yet, it would not be surprising to see at least an agreement on shipping and energy infrastructure attacks and that is keeping selling pressure on the wheat market.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “China said Thursday it remains open to increasing purchases of U.S. agricultural products, but only if both sides implement proposed reciprocal tariff reductions. The two countries outlined roughly $60 billion in tariff cuts following their September summit, including about $17 billion in U.S. agricultural goods, though the agreement has not yet been finalized.”