“Prices ranged from $.27 higher in MIAX to up $.42 in KC. KC futures were briefly locked up their daily limit of $.45 (synthetically $.46-$.47 higher) before backing up. Next resistance for spot KC is $7.46 ¼, the high from May-24 on the weekly chart. CGO Sept-26 was up $.32 ½ at $6.77 ½ with next resistance at $6.94. MIAX Sept-26 was up $.25 ¼ at $6.83 ¼. Yesterday Russia’s Union of Grain Exporters stated they will be able to meet their export commitments by rerouting cargoes along different routes. The market remains skeptical as a lack of operational vessels will likely prove to be problematic. Both SovEcon and IKAR lowered their Russian wheat export forecast for July-26 to 2 mmt or lower. Their shipments typically peak in the Aug-Oct timeframe at 4-6 mmt per month. Speculative traders were still short 46k contracts of SRW after yesterday’s trade. Taiwan reportedly bought just over 98k mt of U.S. milling wheat for Sept/Oct shipment. France’s Farm Ministry projects their 2026 soft wheat production at 32 mmt, down 4% from YA. A 3% increase in acres is more than offset by a 7% cut in yields. Supply disruptions from the world’s largest exporter of wheat coupled with lower production in the US and EU will likely keep the path of least resistance higher with volatility elevated. Tomorrow’s export sales are likely to range from 9-22 mil. bu.,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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