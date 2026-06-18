“Prices range from $.02 ½ lower in MIAX to $.08 ½ lower in CGO and KC, will all 3 classes unable to hold early strength. CGO July-26 peaked at its 50-day MA at $6.18 ¼. KC July-26 consolidated between its 50 and 100-day MA’s. MIAX July-26 failed after trading into a 2-week high. Heavy rain across the central and southern Midwest threaten the quality of the SRW crop while also delaying early harvest. Speculative traders had been net buyers in CGO wheat the past 4 sessions having bought another 7k contracts yesterday, reducing their short position to 65k contracts. Certainly appear to be back in a selling mood today. Yesterday wire services reported Algeria bought between 800-850k mt of milling wheat between $264-$265/mt CF for Aug-26 shipment. The grain is likely sourced from the Black Sea and EU. Export sales at 15 mil. bu. were in line with expectations. YTD commitments at 183 mil. bu. are down 21% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 15%. Commitments represent 24% of the USDA forecast, vs. the historical average of 22%,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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