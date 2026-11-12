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Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices range from $.02 to $.06 lower across the 3 classes. Dec-26 CGO is down $.03 at $5.96 ½, Dec-26 KC is $.05 ½ lower at $6.33 ½ while Dec-26 MIAX is off $.03 ½ at $6.32. Higher global stocks support the recent price selloff however continued supply disruptions from the Black Sea region may reverse that trend. US wheat has become more competitive in the global marketplace.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “The U.S. met with both Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Abu Dhabi with peace talks making some progress, including a prisoner swap. The mater seems skeptical following Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and Russian attacks on power infrastructure overnight.”