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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat ended the session near unchanged, and the weekly chart closed lower for the eighth consecutive week. French and EU prices have dropped this week, pressured by higher expectations of a de-escalation in the Black Sea conflict, even though Russia struck several Ukraine energy facilities overnight.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Crude oil is up sharply this afternoon, fueled by new Houthi rebel attacks on Saudi Arabia. Additionally, there is talk that the U.S. and Israel may launch new attacks on Iran. Despite the added war premium, wheat closed near session lows, seeming unconcerned.”