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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat led the rally Friday on a bullish USDA report, lower EU+UK production and news that Russia halted shipping through the Kerch Strait and the Azov-Don Canal, both important Russian export waterways. As of this morning, both waterways appear to remain closed and Ukraine over the weekend says they struck 18 more Russian vessels, 13 of them tankers.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Friday’s CFTC report saw funds as buyers of Chicago wheat by 6,705 contracts which reduced their net short position to 62,325 contracts. They bought 4,854 contracts of KC wheat which increased their long position to 11,764 contracts.”