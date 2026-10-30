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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat closed out the session near unchanged and traders seem to have little interest in aggressive positioning to finish the week, despite yesterday’s talk of Chinese interest, as today’s volume was roughly half of yesterday. The Chicago contract weekly chart will close lower today for the ninth straight week. After the 2 month break, we would have assumed yesterday’s China news would have sparked a more impressive rally than just a nickel.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “USDA reported that 50% of U.S. winter wheat acres were experiencing drought conditions as of October 27, up 1 percentage point from the previous week and 10 points above last year. Spring wheat acreage in drought remained unchanged at 38%.”