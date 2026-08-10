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Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The wheat complex is trading higher across the board this morning. Looking at the September contracts, Chicago wheat is up 7 cents at $6.46-3/4, Kansas City wheat is 10 cents higher at $7.24, and Minneapolis spring wheat is up 4 cents at $6.83-1/2.” The Hightower Report said, “APK-Inform lowered their estimate of Ukraine exports this season to 39.4 million tons, down 43.1 previously and the Russian government plans to fund a $122 million package to redirect more grain exports by rail. Ukraine said the potential shortfall of grain storage due to the export disruptions could reach 11 million tons.”