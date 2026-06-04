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The Hightower Report said, “Steady action this morning in wheat despite the selloff in corn and beans. July Chicago wheat has dropped more than $1.00 a bushel since May 14 as managed money traders build a net short position. Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The U.S. winter wheat harvest is now underway. According to USDA, 5% of the winter wheat crop had been harvested as of Sunday. Crop conditions remain relatively poor, with just 26% of the crop rated good-to-excellent.”