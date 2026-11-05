“Prices ranged from steady to $.05 higher in 2-sided trade. CGO Dec-26 was up $.00 ¾ at $5.99 ¾, Dec-26 KC was $.03 higher at $6.35 ¾, while Dec-26 MIAX is up $.03 ¼ at $6.20. Prices will remain sensitive to Chinese demand interest, or lack thereof. Ukraine’s grain shipments in Oct-26 rose 26% to nearly 1.1 mmt. Roughly 20% was moved through Danube River ports with the balance through Western land borders. Markets nervously await tri-lateral peace talks between US, Russia and Ukraine in the UAE on Nov. 10th and 11th. Export sales at 20 mil. bu. was in line with expectations. TD commitments are down 28% YOY vs. the USDA forecast of down 17%," stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Recently Listed