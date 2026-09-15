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“Improved prospects for rain in the Central Plains drove the early price weakness however continued strikes between Ukraine/Russia enable prices to recover. KC and MIAX futures slipped to three-week lows while inside trade for December ’26 CGO. Spring harvest advanced to 93% complete, matching the YA pace while below the five-year average of 92%. Winter wheat plantings at 8% are below the 10% pace from YA and the five-year average of 12%. The Stats Canada report Wednesday is expected to show wheat production at 38.3 mmt, down from 40 mmt YA while just above the USDA est. of 36 mmt. SovEcon is forecasting Russia will export only 1.8 mmt in Sept-26, down from 2 mmt in August ’26 and well below the 4.6 mmt shipped in September ’25,” Soderberg said.