People are also reading…
Bryant Sanderson at CHS Hedging said, “Wheat futures are higher with the MIAX up 5 cents, KC up 6 cents, and Chicago up 5 cents. Matif wheat is slightly firmer this morning after reaching the lowest level it has been since July yesterday.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Both Russia and Ukraine have increased grain shipments through alternative export routes and confirmed participation in U.S.-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11. The talks could revive discussions around a Black Sea ceasefire and improved shipping access, potentially adding pressure to wheat prices.”