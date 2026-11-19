People are also reading…
Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The wheat complex continues to face pressure following yesterday’s sharp losses. Looking at December contracts, Chicago wheat is down 3-3/4 cents at $5.73-3/4, Kansas City wheat is 5-1/2 cents lower at $6.14-3/4, and spring wheat is down 4-1/2 cents at $6.33-3/4.” The Hightower Report said, “Forecasts over the next 10 days call for above normal temperatures in the northern half of the Plains and normal for the southern regions and rain chances in the 6-10 day were reduced in the Plains overnight model runs, giving KC wheat a boost overnight.”