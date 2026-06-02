“The relentless selling lately in wheat continues with another new low for the move this morning and lower lows and lower highs for the 9th consecutive session. Widespread rain across the Plains over the next week will boost subsoil moisture in some of the driest areas. Harvest pressure has begun and winter wheat harvest is now 5% complete, compared to 3% average and Texas and Oklahoma are one quarter done. Winter wheat conditions were unchanged at 26%, a 37-year low, SRW conditions dropped 2%, HRW unchanged and spring conditions were 47%, compared to 45% last year. Harvest pressure and technical weakness have been the main bearish themes this week, along with SovEcon raising Russia’s 2026/27 export potential. China has issued an alert for winter wheat lodging in Henan province, their largest wheat growing area. The Australian government says their upcoming wheat crop is expected to be the smallest in 3 years, down 9 million tons from a year ago and 8 million below the 5-year average. However, for now, the market is dealing with harvest pressure and ample supplies around the globe,” according to ADM Investor Services.