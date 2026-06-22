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“Weekly wheat inspections came in at 14.4 mb, bringing total 26/27 inspections to 36 mb, up 15% from last year. Inspections are currently running above the USDA’s estimated pace; total 26/27 exports are forecasted at 775 mb, down 15% from the year prior,” Heinberg said. “According to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, wheat planting in Argentina is now 58% complete. This is well above the average pace of 42% for this time of year. This is despite wet weather challenges that have slowed soybean harvest and wheat sowing.”