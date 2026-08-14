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The Hightower Report said, “Prices ended the week sharply higher on heavy speculative buying in both Chicago and Kansas City on concerns the Black Sea conflict is escalating. The Russian Foreign Minister this morning said they will intensify attacks on cargoes of western support for Ukraine. Also adding to the bullishness, NATO fighter jets shot down a drone over Latvia today. The Ukraine/Russian conflict seems to have no end in sight after Russia rejected Ukraine’s truce offer overnight.” John Heinberg at Total Farm Marketing said, “CONAB has reduced their estimate of Brazil’s 2026 wheat crop production to 5.8 mmt. This largely reflects a 20.4% drop in planted area. Furthermore, they anticipate Brazilian wheat imports in the 26/27 season will reach 7.103 mmt. Not only would this be 20% above last year, but it would also be the largest import volume in 20 years.”