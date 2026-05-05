“Prices recovered late in both KC and MIAX finishing $.03-$.05 lower while CGO was down $11-$.13. CGO July-26 was down $.13 ¼ at $6.27 ¾, KC July-26 was $.04 ½ lower at $6.90 while MIAX July-26 was down $.03 at $6.96. Winter wheat ratings increased 1% to 31% G/E, however there was a 2% increase in Poor/VP to 37%. Overall ratings remain below their historical average and the lowest in 3 years. Ratings in KS fell another 1% to only 22% G/E while poor/VP held rose 3% to 44%. I’d expect a higher-than-normal level of abandonment in KS this year. Ratings fell 8% in WA and 6% in NE. Conditions jumped 8% in IL and MO. Nationally 49% of the crop is headed, vs. 37% YA and 5-year Ave. of 32%. In KS 70% of the crop was headed. Current conditions suggest WW production at 1.187 bil. bu. with an average yield of 49.6 bpa. Spring wheat plantings at 32% trail the YA pace of 42% and 5-year average of 35%. Mch-26 census exports at 67 mil. bu. were down 6% from Feb-26 however up 1% YOY. YTD sales at 766 mil. bu. is up 16.7% YOY, vs. the USDA forecast of up 9%,” stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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