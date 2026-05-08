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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices ranged from $.05-$.09 higher with all 3 classes experiencing 2-sided trade. CGO July-26 is up $.06 ¾ at $6.19, KC July-26 was $.08 ½ higher at $6.75 ¾, while MIAX July-26 was up $.04 ¾ at $6.78 ½.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “The UN Food and Agriculture Organization now projects global wheat production to decline 2% in 2026 to 817 MMT. While still above the five-year average, rising input costs, tighter producer margins, and drought concerns continue to pressure outlooks.”