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The Hightower Report said, “Chicago wheat ended last week closing at its lowest level since August 11 and the trend remains lower. This morning’s light pressure may be attributed to Ukraine’s Zelensky saying he is ready for fresh peace talks and discussions are ongoing with Turkey, India and Egypt regarding safe shipping. Meanwhile Russia hit several Ukrainian power substations over the weekend and seems uninterested in ending the fighting.” ADM Investor Services said, “On Friday the Rosario Grain Exchange reported Argentina’s grain exports for the 25/26 MY had reached 105 mmt, a record high while up 25% from its 5-year Ave.”